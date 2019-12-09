CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

  • December 09 2019 15:13:49

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has voiced support for former premier Ahmet Davutoğlu’s call on having a commission investigate the wealth of incumbent and former parliamentary officials.

“Ahmet Davutoğlu’s call is good and sound. If Mr. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan says ‘yes’ to this and the parliament fulfills its objective with this purpose, then Turkey would challenge the U.S. House of Representatives,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview published on daily Sözcü on Dec. 9.

Kılıçdaroğlu was referring to a House of Representatives bipartisan resolution passed on Oct. 29 to impose sanctions on senior Turkish officials involved in the decision to launch “Operation Peace Spring” into northern Syria.

“As the CHP, we will support a commission to investigate the assets,” he said.

“This is needed for politics to be purified,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s remarks came after a row between Erdoğan and Davutoğlu, after which the latter made his call.

At a meeting for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial heads, the president accused Davutoğlu of “swindling” state-owned Halkbank regarding the overriding debts of Istanbul City University. The university was initiated by Davutoğlu, who himself is a scholar and among the founders of the institution. The university was opened in 2010 through a ceremony with the participation of Erdoğan, who was the prime minister at that time.

After Erdoğan’s remarks, Davutoğlu posted a written statement on his Twitter account, denying the said accusations. He also called for a parliamentary commission to investigate the assets and net worth of all incumbent and former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and their first- and second-degree relatives.

“Political reckoning over universities, and Erdoğan assuming leading man in this, is an indicator of disrespect towards these institutions,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“I wonder, if Davutoğlu was not among the establishing members, and people close to Erdoğan were in the administration, would a discussion come up? It would not have.”

