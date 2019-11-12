CHP leader slams gov’t over employment policies, says Turkey ranks 3rd in unemployment

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Nov. 12 slammed the government’s economic policies on declining unemployment, saying that the policies only increased the number of unemployed people.

“Lying does not befit politics. A politician needs to have morals. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan has said, ‘We accomplished great things in unemployment. We provided employment to 9 million people in 17 years.’ What can I say to this?” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader’s remarks came during a speech at his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

“When you read about it, there is no unemployment in the country,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu conveyed that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has unveiled 15 employment packages. “With every package, unemployment increased.”

“They revealed 56 reform packages; nothing happened,” he said.

Turkey ranks third highest in terms of unemployment, he stressed.

“Those in the presidential palace have no problems. Their pockets are filled with money,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also stressed on two mass suicides that happened in Turkey in the past two weeks, with the people committing suicide believed to have done them due to financial problems, saying the people are bearing the brunt of the economic situation in the country.

“There is worry in the public. We all started to think, ‘What will happen to the country?’ Ensuring the peace and happiness of the individuals and the public is stipulated in the Constitution,” he said.

“Who has peace [in Turkey]? Go to Diyarbakır, Mardin, Samsun, Yozgat. Who is happy?” he said, referring to different provinces across the country.

The CHP chief said the main reason for nationwide despair was impoverishment.

“How can there be peace when there is hunger or poverty? There are millions in this country, saying they can’t make ends meet. How can peace, prosperity and happiness exist in such a country,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu conveyed that there are 847,643 retired people in Turkey whose retirement pension is under 1,000 Turkish Liras (nearly $173).

“Can those living in the presidential palace live on 673 liras [around $116 a month]?” he asked.