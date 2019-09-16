Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival

  • September 16 2019 17:01:43

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Chinese movie director Xie Fei will be awarded a lifetime achievement award in the 26th International Golden Boll Film Festival to be held in Adana province of southern Turkey.

According to a written statement by the metropolitan municipality, Fei -- winner of the coveted Golden and Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival -- will participate in the festival to be held on Sept. 23-29.

Fei’s movies will be shown at the festival, where he will be awarded a lifetime achievement award.

He is also expected to give a speech on his life experiences and how the Chinese movie sector grew over the years.

