China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

  • November 07 2019 16:04:42

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing on Nov. 7 announced that China and the U.S. agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reported.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the two sides would decide how much tariffs would be rolled back in first phase.

"If China and the US reach a phase one deal, both sides should roll back existing additional tariffs in the same proportion simultaneously,” South China Morning Post quoted Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng.

The announcement came amid ongoing bilateral "extensive and serious" discussions over the past two weeks between Beijing and Washington to end their trade war, and reach an agreement that would help stabilize the world economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced earlier on Nov. 2 that his country would boost imports while decreasing tariffs on goods coming into the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump had accused China of stealing ideas originating from the U.S. via patent infringement.

The trade deficit between China and the U.S. is around $419.2 billion, with Washington importing a record $539.5 billion worth of goods from Beijing last (2018) year.

Gao said both sides agreed to remove additional tariffs imposed in phases as progress was made on the agreement.

Trump had even asked American firms to stop working with their Chinese counterparts.

"China will continue to improve the business environment, to make it more market-oriented, law-based and internationalized," Xi said, addressing the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The two sides hope to resolve issues of core concern in an equal and mutually respectful manner, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

Gao, did not provide additional details on a possible timetable for a final agreement.

Shangai,

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  3. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Use of force against Iraqi protestors deplorable: EU

Use of force against Iraqi protestors 'deplorable': EU
Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader
Turkey plays an absolutely key role in Crimea issue

'Turkey plays an absolutely key role in Crimea issue'
Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece
Iraqi protester dies of tear gas canister in Basra

Iraqi protester dies of tear gas canister in Basra

Official says US knows little of Baghdadi successor

Official says US knows little of Baghdadi successor

WORLD China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing announced that China and the U.S. agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reports

ECONOMY Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Turkey has completed the infrastructure of financing model that will help low-income groups to buy homes at favorable terms, minister said.
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.