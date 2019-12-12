Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

  • December 12 2019 11:49:20

Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

SANTIAGO-Reuters
Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

The Chilean Air Force said on Dec. 11 it had located debris believed to be from a military cargo plane that crashed this week with 38 people aboard over a remote stretch of frigid sea between South America and the Antarctic.

The debris was found 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of where the plane last made contact, the Air Force said in a statement. The parts were being recovered for analysis to determine if they belonged to the Hercules C-130 cargo plane.

The Brazilian Ministry of Defense also said in a statement that one of its ships had recovered personal items and debris compatible with the plane, about 500 km (311 miles) from the southern Argentine city of Ushuaia in Patagonia.

The aircraft, which was heading to a base in Antarctica, disappeared shortly after taking off late on Dec. 9 from the southern city of Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia. The Air Force concluded early the next morning that the aircraft must have crashed, given the number of hours it had been missing.

"We will continue the search and hope for a better result," Air Force General Eduardo Mosqueira, who has been leading the search effort, told reporters.

The cause of the crash was unknown and officials acknowledged the slim chances of finding any survivors.

Earlier on Dec. 11, the Chilean military sent fighter jets in an expanded search after large rolling waves in the icy Drake Passage and low clouds had complicated the mission the day before, authorities said.

The flight, which was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, appeared routine until the moment it disappeared, Mosqueira said.

The region where the plane disappeared is a vast, largely untouched ocean wilderness of penguin-inhabited ice sheets off the edge of the South American continent with depths of 3,500 meters (11,500 feet).

The military was using sonar-enabled Navy ships to detect irregularities at depth, Mosqueira said, adding it had established quadrangles to help organize the search. Ships from Argentina and Brazil were assisting, he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  2. Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

  3. Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

    Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

  4. NATO stuck between Trump and Macron: Op-ed

    NATO stuck between Trump and Macron: Op-ed

  5. Giving up on S-400s ‘out of question,’ says defense minister

    Giving up on S-400s ‘out of question,’ says defense minister
Recommended
Russia expels two German diplomats in row over killing

Russia expels two German diplomats in row over killing
Israel heading for unprecedented third election in a year

Israel heading for unprecedented third election in a year
United Kingdom votes to decide the fate of Brexit, again

United Kingdom votes to decide the fate of Brexit, again
Astana partners stress importance of Syrias territorial integrity

Astana partners stress importance of Syria's territorial integrity
India deploys troops to curb violent protests over citizenship law

India deploys troops to curb violent protests over citizenship law
US Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill

US Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill
WORLD Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

The Chilean Air Force said on Dec. 11 it had located debris believed to be from a military cargo plane that crashed this week with 38 people aboard over a remote stretch of frigid sea between South America and the Antarctic.
ECONOMY Foreign economists expect cut in interest rates

Foreign economists expect cut in interest rates

Foreign economists on Dec. 11 projected the Turkish Central Bank would end the year with 150-200 basis points cut in its main policy rate.

SPORTS PSG end Galatasarays Europa League hopes

PSG end Galatasaray's Europa League hopes 

Real Madrid and PSG qualify for last 16 while Club Brugge move to Europa League