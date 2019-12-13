Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

  • December 13 2019 15:49:39

Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

ISTANBUL
Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

The tournament of the Confederation Cup for disabled people, organized by the International Chess Federation or FIDE, has been an important step to make chess more popular among disabled people worldwide.

Turkey became the first host country of the tournament, as 30 international disabled chess players from four continents came to Turkey for the event.

The six-day event by FIDE with the support of Russian State Atomic Energy Cooperation (ROSATOM) started on Dec. 9.

The tournament features chess players from 24 countries, including ones who are physically disabled, visually impaired, and hearing impaired.

Gülkız Tülay, head of the Turkish Chess Federation, highlighted the importance of this event for disabled people.

“We believe that there is no barrier to everyone playing chess. Chess is one of the most successful competitive events in Turkey for people who are disabled,” she said.

FIDE Vice President Akaki Iashvili praised the host Turkish federation for its organizational skills that made it possible to bring together players from 24 different countries in a short notice.

He also noted that chess for players with disabilities is becoming one of the priorities for FIDE.

Handenur Şahin, 22, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy, has become one of Turkey’s most successful chess players. She has been playing chess for 12 years.

In addition to her professional chess career, Şahin also studies political science at Galatasaray University.

“Chess makes the life more colorful. I started to play when I was in fourth grade. My life has changed, and I have proved myself with this sport. I was fifth in the rankings at Europe when I was only 17.”

Campos Eugenio, 44, came to the tournament in Turkey from the Central African country of Angola.

To date he has scored some achievements in chess, winning titles in his home country.

“Chess is an activity that creates equality among people. We sit at the same table to play chess. It’s important to get people closer each other through chess. Chess is a chance to fight discrimination,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  2. Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

    Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

  3. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  4. US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

    US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

  5. Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan
Recommended
Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says
Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties

Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties
Traditional Turkish archery enters UN heritage list

Traditional Turkish archery enters UN heritage list
Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep

Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep
WORLD Johnson election victory propels Britain towards swift Brexit

Johnson election victory propels Britain towards swift Brexit

Britain was speeding towards Brexit on Dec. 13 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory, ending three years of uncertainty since Britons voted to leave the European Union.
ECONOMY Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Treasury and finance minister says interest rates lowered by 1,200 basis points during last five months

SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win