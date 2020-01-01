Chelsea reports major loss after season out of Champions League

  • January 01 2020 13:47:13

ISTANBUL
Chelsea recorded a loss of nearly 100 million ($132 million, 118 million euros) for the year ending June 30, according to financial results published by the Premier League club on Dec. 31.

Turnover grew slightly to 446.7 million, with Chelsea citing a lack of Champions League football, a record spend on players Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, as well as the costs involved in changing manager at Stamford Bridge, for the 96.6m loss.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, in a statement released on the club’s website, said: “Consistent revenue growth and careful financial management over recent seasons has allowed the club to make significant levels of investment in the playing staff whilst maintaining compliance with UEFA Financial Fair
Play regulations.

“This has contributed to another Europa League victory at the end of the 2018-19 season and a return to the highest level of European
competition.”

Buck added: “This solid commercial foundation, allied to a young and exciting team now led by Frank Lampard, means that the club is well placed to sustain its pursuit of success both on and off the pitch as well as maintain its financial stability over  the coming years.”

Europe League,

