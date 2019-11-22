Center promotes Turkish culture in Washington

  • November 22 2019 10:32:45

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
A center run by the Turkish government introduced the country's culture on Nov. 21 to more than 2,000 people in Washington.

The Washington office of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) took part in an event organized by the prestigious Alice Deal Middle School as part of “International Day” activities.

The institute presented participants with samples of Turkish cuisine as well as Turkish coffee and tea as well as calligraphy art pieces depicting the country's culture.

YEE's stand at the event also attracted a great deal of attention.

Since its establishment in 2009, the institute has taught Turkish to over 100,000 people in 43 countries.

Named after the 13th-century poet Yunus Emre, the institute has dozens of cultural centers in 46 countries around the world, offering artistic, social and scientific programs.

