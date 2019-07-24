Centennial of Erzurum Congress marked

ERZURUM-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on July 23 marked centennial anniversary of Erzurum Congress, the declaration of independence.

The congress which was held in eastern Erzurum on June 23, 1919, led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, aimed to reunite separate political parties and plan a national struggle during the War of Independence.

Speaking at an event to mark the anniversary, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop emphasized that the national spirit is the strongest defense system to confront any attempt of invasion.

“The noble spirit of the nation that does not give in to dependence and captivity” foiled attempts of invasion in Erzurum a hundred years ago, Şentop said.

Republic of Turkey

The Turkish parliament speaker said that the Erzurum Congress was “undoubtedly” one of the first steps in the foundation of the Republic of Turkey.

“100 years ago, inspired by the legacy of heroes in Erzurum, the fortress of the Muslim-Turkish presence in Anatolia, our promise to the world is as follows; homeland cannot be separated, nation is invincible, Turkey cannot be defeated,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also marked the anniversary of Erzurum Congress.

“Consciousness, determination and consistency that emerged at the Erzurum Congress are the foundation of our unity and solidarity, symbol of our motherland and flag love, our greatest strength in our march to the future,” Erdoğan said in a statement.

“Strictly rejecting the mandate and patronage, in line with the decisions based on the integrity of the motherland within the national borders, the foundations of our independent Republic were laid, a total struggle was initiated with the agreement of our entire nation and the War of Independence was crowned with a glorious victory,” he added.