Cease-fire Ankara's priority in Libya: Gov't

  • January 08 2020 10:30:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey mainly cares for the immediate end of clashes and announcement of cease-fire in Libya, said the presidential spokesman on Jan. 7.

“Turkey’s priority in Libya is the halt of clashes as soon as possible, and a cease-fire,” İbrahim Kalın told reporters following the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Last week Turkey’s parliament passed a motion allowing it to send troops as military aid to Libya’s U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), which has been besieged by forces of Khalifa Haftar, a warlord based in eastern Libya.

Separately, Ankara and Tripoli’s GNA signed two separate pacts: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Kalın also criticized the global community for not condemning attacks by Haftar.

“Haftar gets away with any kind of attack in Libya, the international community even does not condemn [him],” he said.

‘Turkey not seeking role of mediator in US-Iran row’

On the strained relation between the U.S. and Iran, Kalın said Turkey is not seeking a role of mediator between the two countries.

“At this point, we [Turkey] does not have any expectation, demand, or claim to be a mediator. Turkey is among a couple of countries that can talk to both the U.S. and Iran, maybe [it is] the most important one,” he said.

The spokesperson's remarks came before Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles to the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, a facility jointly operated by U.S. and Iraqi forces.

Kalın also said Turkey will continue reiterating its call for acting with common sense and calm amid the U.S.-Iran tension.

Qasim Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Forces, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3 in Baghdad.

Soleimani's slaying marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since U.S. President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from nuclear pact world power struck with Tehran.

Iran promised to take revenge for the killing of Soleimani and announced Sunday that it would stop complying with the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump has since threatened to target cultural sites in Iran.

