Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Syria over phone

ANKARA

Smoke billows following reported bombardment by Syrian regime forces on the town of Kafr Ruma on the outskirts of Maaret al-Numan, in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, on Jan. 27, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Turkish top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the situation in Syria with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 27.

Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed the Syria issue, particularly the crisis in the northwestern province of Idlib, the state media cited anonymous sources as saying.

The two top diplomats also talked about other regional issues.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and other forces since then, as the cease-fire continues to be violated, including a new one declared on Jan. 12.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.