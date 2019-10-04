Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

  • October 04 2019 14:52:06

Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

KIEV
Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Five crew members were killed and three injured on Oct. 4 when a Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing near the western airport of Lviv after apparently running out of fuel and disappearing from radar, Ukrainian authorities said.

It is not clear what type of cargo was aboard the plane. Ukraine’s Unian news agency described it as a military cargo plane.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy announced the death toll on his Facebook page and said an investigation is underway.

He said the plane was carrying seven crew members and one passenger on Oct. 4 morning when it sought to make an emergency landing due to lack of fuel.

The regional emergency service said in a statement that emergency workers rescued three people from the wreckage who were hospitalized with injuries.

The Infrastructure Ministry said the plane planned a refueling stop in Lviv. Ukrainian news reports said it crashed 1.5 kilometers from the runway. The plane came down on soil and vegetation near a football stadium and a cemetery. Lviv airport has been closed because of the crash.

Spanish airport operator AENA confirmed that the cargo flight UKL4050 operated by Ukraine Air Alliance had departed from Vigo airport just after midnight on Oct. 4. The cargo plane had arrived in Vigo a day earlier from Toulouse, France.

Turkey, Istanbul, Kiev,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

    Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

  2. First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

    First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

  3. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

  4. Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

    Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

  5. 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

    5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean
Recommended
EU, Ireland sceptical of a Brexit breakthrough after Johnsons offer

EU, Ireland sceptical of a Brexit breakthrough after Johnson's offer
Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit

Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit
Iraqi PM addresses the nation, urges protesters to go home

Iraqi PM addresses the nation, urges protesters to go home
EU says Turkeys security concerns in Syria legitimate

EU says Turkey's security concerns in Syria 'legitimate'
Former Turkish envoy gains UN committee membership

Former Turkish envoy gains UN committee membership
Boris Johnson presents new Brexit plan to UK Parliament

Boris Johnson presents new Brexit plan to UK Parliament
WORLD Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Five crew members were killed and three injured on Oct. 4 when a Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing near the western airport of Lviv after apparently running out of fuel and disappearing from radar, Ukrainian authorities said.
ECONOMY Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus is expected to invest around $2.5 billion in Turkey in 2020 and that figure will jump over $5 billion by 2030, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan has said.
SPORTS Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Turkish football team Beşiktaş lost 1-0 to England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a UEFA Europa League match on Oct. 3.