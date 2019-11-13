Car bombing kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL-Anadolu Agency

An early morning car bombing killed at least seven people in the Afghan capital Kabul, an official confirmed on Nov. 13

Nusrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman, told Anadolu Agency the incident took place in the 15th district at around 08.00 a.m. local time, killing seven civilians and wounding as many others. The site of the attack is close to the heavily guarded Ministry of Interior compound.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that came after a relative respite in otherwise such regular bombings devastating the capital city.

Elsewhere in the country, intense clashes between the government forces and Taliban insurgents are being reported amid various initiatives to reinvigorate peace talks in different world capitals.

According to Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, the past six months were the deadliest months for civilians in Afghanistan with casualties of 6,487 civilians, including women and children, (1,611 killed and 4876 injured) during the armed conflict in the country.