Car bombing kills 12 in northern Syria

  • September 16 2019 10:29:43

ALEPPO-Anadolu Agency
At least 12 civilians were killed and dozens injured on Sept. 15 in a car bomb attack in the Çobanbey town of Syria's Aleppo province near the Turkish border. 

The explosion took place at a car park near Çobanbey Hospital, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from Turkey.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as the hospital and several houses nearby were destroyed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

