Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital

  • January 08 2020 11:58:00

Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital

NAIROBI-The Associated Press
Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital

A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in Somalia's capital on Jan. 8 morning, killing three people and wounding six others, a local official said. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility.

Salah Omar, a spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, told The Associated Press the blast occurred as soldiers conducted searches at a checkpoint. He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated.

Al-Shabab often targets checkpoints, hotels and government offices in Somalia's capital despite being pushed out of Mogadishu years ago.

Jan. 8's attack follows a devastating truck bombing in Mogadishu on Dec. 28 that killed at least 78 people, including many university students. It was the worst attack in Mogadishu since the devastating 2017 truck bombing that killed hundreds.

On Jan. 5, al-Shabab fighters overran a key military base used by U.S. counterterror forces in neighboring Kenya, killing three American Department of Defense personnel and destroying several U.S. aircraft and vehicles. The U.S. later sent in additional troops to increase security at the base and adjacent Manda Bay airfield.

It was the first attack by al-Shabab against U.S. forces in Kenya, a country long targeted by the extremist group for sending troops to Somalia to fight it.

The latest attack in Mogadishu again raises concerns about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country's security in the coming months from an African Union force.

Al-Shabab, the target of a growing number of U.S. airstrikes since President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of Somalia's southern and central regions.

Turkey condemns Somali capital bomb attack
Turkey condemns Somali capital bomb attack

 

al Shabaab,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  2. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  3. Iran hits Iraqi military bases housing US troops

    Iran hits Iraqi military bases housing US troops

  4. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  5. Flights resume at Sabiha Gökçen Airport after plane skid off

    Flights resume at Sabiha Gökçen Airport after plane skid off
Recommended
EUs Michel due in Istanbul to meet Turkish president

EU's Michel due in Istanbul to meet Turkish president

Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
World leaders react after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq

World leaders react after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq
Iran supreme leader calls strike a slap at US

Iran supreme leader calls strike a 'slap' at US
Prosecutors raid lawyers office where Ghosn worked on case

Prosecutors raid lawyer's office where Ghosn worked on case
Iran claims 80 US nationals killed in missile attacks

Iran claims 80 US nationals killed in missile attacks
WORLD EUs Michel due in Istanbul to meet Turkish president

EU's Michel due in Istanbul to meet Turkish president

European Council President Charles Michel will visit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 11 in Istanbul, the EU leader’s press service announced on Jan. 8.
ECONOMY Banks report highest-ever November profit

Banks report highest-ever November profit

Turkey’s banking industry’s combined net income was 5.31 billion Turkish Liras (around $900mn) in November 2019, the highest-ever figure on record for this particular month, according to the calculations Anadolu Agency made from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League

Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League

Beşiktaş Sompo defeated Germany’s Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in a home game, taking their second win in the FIBA Champions League.