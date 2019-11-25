Car bomb kills 2 civilians in Azaz, injures 3

  November 25 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
At least two civilians were killed and three others were injured in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 25.

"According to initial reports, a car bomb detonated by the terrorists outside the bus terminal in the centre of the city has killed 2 people and severely injured 3," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the YPG/PKK terrorists, "the enemy of humanity," targeted innocent civilians in Azaz.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara has reached two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia to pause the operation in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone, where Turkey wants to repatriate the refugees.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

