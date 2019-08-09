Cappadocia visitors up 27% in July

  • August 09 2019 09:26:30

Cappadocia visitors up 27% in July

NEVŞEHİR-Anadolu Agency
Cappadocia visitors up 27% in July

Cappadocia, one of Turkey’s most attractive tourist destinations, saw nearly 27% rise in its visitor number in July compared to last year, according to a local data.

With its unique fairy chimney volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, cave hotels and hot air balloon rides, Cappadocia is a charming touristic hub in the central Nevşehir province.

Last month, the site hosted nearly 394,000 visitors, Nevşehir Governorate said.

The Göreme Open Air Museum was the top touristic site with over 135,000 visitors in July.

Some 310,000 tourists visited Cappadocia in July 2018, according to the governorate data.

The region is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site. 

Turkey, Cappadocia , Göreme

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

    Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

  2. Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

    Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

    Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

  4. Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

    Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

  5. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan
Recommended
Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister
Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday

Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday
Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June

Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June
Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences
Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, worlds oldest temple

Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, world's oldest temple
Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut
Turkeys top diplomat awarded Japans top accolade

Turkey's top diplomat awarded Japan's top accolade
WORLD Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades met on Aug. 9 after a five-month break and agreed to meet again in September.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray has dominated Turkish football for most of the past decade, winning 14 of 24 domestic trophies in the last eight seasons.