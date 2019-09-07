Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

  • September 07 2019 12:14:00

Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

Bulgaria on Sept. 7 handed a terror suspect over to Turkey after detaining the individual who tried to illegally cross into the country.

The suspect, identified by the initials B.G., 40, was detaining by Bulgarian security forces while illegally crossing the border, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

An international travel ban has been imposed on the individual for making PKK terrorist group propaganda and committing various crimes, the source said.

The suspect was handed over to Turkish security forces in northwestern border province of Edirne where he was remanded pending trial after being referred to a provincial magistracy.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many
children, women, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

    US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

  2. Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

    Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

  3. CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

    CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

  4. Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

    Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

  5. India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency

    India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency
Recommended
Turkey, EU should rework refugee deal: Dutch premier

Turkey, EU should rework refugee deal: Dutch premier
Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister

Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister
Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

Syrian regime attacks catastrophic for civilians: VP Oktay

Syrian regime attacks catastrophic for civilians: VP Oktay
US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens
Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief
WORLD New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Sept. 7.

ECONOMY Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

The EU's anti-dumping measures against Chinese goods are an opportunity for the Turkish bicycle sector, according to the head of Turkey’s Bicycle Industry Association.

SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.