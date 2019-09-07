Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Bulgaria on Sept. 7 handed a terror suspect over to Turkey after detaining the individual who tried to illegally cross into the country.

The suspect, identified by the initials B.G., 40, was detaining by Bulgarian security forces while illegally crossing the border, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

An international travel ban has been imposed on the individual for making PKK terrorist group propaganda and committing various crimes, the source said.

The suspect was handed over to Turkish security forces in northwestern border province of Edirne where he was remanded pending trial after being referred to a provincial magistracy.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many

children, women, and infants.