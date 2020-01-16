Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 123.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.77 billion) in 2019, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 15.

Turkey's budget revenues rose 15.5 percent to hit 875.8 billion Turkish liras ($154.19 billion) year-on-year in the January-December period, according to the official data.

The country's budget expenditures reached 999.49 billion Turkish liras ($175.96 billion) in the year, up 20.3 percent from the previous year.

Excluding interest payments, the budget balance posted a deficit of 23.75 billion Turkish liras ($4.18 billion) in the period, while interest expenditures totaled some 99.94 billion Turkish liras ($17.59 billion).

Government tax revenues reached 673.3 billion Turkish liras ($118.5 billion) from January to December, showing a rise of 8.3 percent on a yearly basis.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate averaged 5.68 during 2019.

In 2018, Turkey's central government budget balance had shown a deficit of 72.6 billion Turkish liras ($14.8 billion), meeting a year-end target of a 1.9 percent budget-deficit-to-gross-domestic-product (GDP) ratio.

The country's economic program, announced last September, aims to keep the budget-deficit-to-GDP ratio at 2.9 percent in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Turkish Statistical Institute will release GDP figures in March.