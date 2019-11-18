Britain charges ISIL suspect with terror offences

  • November 18 2019 09:44:18

Britain charges ISIL suspect with terror offences

LONDON
Britain charges ISIL suspect with terror offences

A man who was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport after being deported from Turkey, over links to the ISIL terrorist group, has been charged with terrorism offences, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Nov. 17.

Mamun Rashid, 26, from east London, was charged with plotting terrorist acts, said a statement from Metropolitan Police.

“The charge follows his arrest on Thursday, 14 November at Heathrow airport after arriving on an inbound flight to the U.K. from Turkey,” it said.

Rashid was arrested on his arrival in London with suspicion of terrorism.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Nov. 18, the police statement said.

Earlier, Turkey said it was deporting a U.K. citizen who was under their custody for being an ISIL member.

Ankara said that it would send ISIL members back to their countries, but several European countries refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

 

 

