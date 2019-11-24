Borusan Music to host Andrra

  • November 24 2019 14:56:00

ISTANBUL
Andrra, Berlin-born artist of Kosovo origin, will perform at Istanbul’s Borusan Music House. Fatima Kosumi her real name, Andrra will take the stage on Nov 30 at 9 pm.

