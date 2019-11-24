Borusan Music to host Andrra

Andrra, Berlin-born artist of Kosovo origin, will perform at Istanbul’s Borusan Music House. Fatima Kosumi her real name, Andrra will take the stage on Nov 30 at 9 pm.
The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and injured 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Nov. 23.
Turkey and Japan aim to finalize negotiations on an economic partnership deal by the end of 2019, the Turkish foreign minister announced on Nov. 23.
Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.