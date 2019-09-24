Beşiktaş chair quiting over weak performance

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The chairman of Turkish top-tier football league club Beşiktaş on Sept. 24 announced he and the club are parting ways over poor results this season.

Speaking in a press conference, Fikret Orman said: "It seems there is a need for fresh blood in the club."

"l am completing my tenure at Beşiktaş," he said.

There will be an extraordinary club meeting on Wednesday, Orman added.

The 15-time league champion Beşiktaş currently holds 11th place with 5 points after the first five matches of the season.

In the midst of one of their worst-ever league performances, the Black Eagles' cold streak continued with a 1-1 draw against Medipol Başakşehir at home on Sept. 24.

Turkish Super Lig club Beşiktaş also kicked off their UEFA Europa League struggle Thursday with a 4-2 loss to Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava in an away game.