Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor lost to opponents 3-1, eliminated

  • November 08 2019 10:27:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Beşiktaş have been eliminated from UEFA Europa League, after losing to Portuguese club Braga 3-1 in Group K late on Nov. 7.

At Braga Municipal Stadium, Portuguese Forward Paulinho's 14th minute header from a corner kick gave his team the lead.

15 minutes later, Beşiktaş equalized after Tyler Boyd managed to beat the keeper, with a calm and collected finish.

However, Braga took over the lead once again in the 27th minute with Paulinho again, putting Beşiktaş' slim chances of surviving in the group at risk.

In the second half, the third goal came from Angolan Forward Wilson Eduardo in the 81st minute for Braga, sealing the faith of Beşiktaş.

With this loss, Beşiktaş have been eliminated from Europa League after 4 matches in the group.

Trabzonspor lose to Krasnodar

Trabzonspor also have been eliminated from Europa League, after losing to Russia's Krasnodar 3-1 at Krasnodar Stadium on Nov. 8 evening.

Krasnodar found the opening goal with Trabzonspor defender Serkan Asan's own goal in the 27th minute.

In the 34th minute, former Beşiktaş midfielder Manuel Fernandes doubled his team's lead, first half ended 2-0.

In the second half, the Russian side scored the third goal with the 20-year-old player Ivan Ignatyev in the 93rd minute.

Trabzonspor found a consolation goal only a minute after Ignatyev's goal.

In the other Group C match, Swiss team Basel defeated Spain's Getafe 2-1 at St. Jakob-Park.

Visca shines as Başakşehir beat Wolfsberg

Unlike Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, Başakşehir managed to defeat Austria's Wolfsberg 3-0 in Graz city. 

In the Group J match at Stadion Graz Liebenau, Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

But in the second half, Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca scored a penalty in the 73rd minute of the match, giving Başakşehir the lead.

The penalty decision also left Wolfsberger with 10-men, as defender Nemanja Rnic was shown a red card.

Başakşehir's French forward Enzo Crivelli's two goals in four minutes between 84th and 87th minutes guaranteed the victory.

In the other match of the group, Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Roma 2-1, thanks to a goal by 22-year-old Marcus Thuram in the last minute of the contest.

