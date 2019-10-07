Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

ISTANBUL
Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.

Fenerbahçe lost 1-0 at home against Antalyaspor while defending champion Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw at Gençlerbirliği.

Beşiktaş’s first goal came after it was awarded a penalty shot in the 50th minute when its French winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou was fouled in the penalty box.

Beşiktaş forward Burak Yılmaz successfully converted the penalty kick, before the home side doubled the gap in the 69th minute when its Malian winger Abdoulay Diaby made a close-range finish on an assist from Burak Yılmaz.

Beşiktaş midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz faced a major knee injury in the 73rd minute when he reportedly had a twisted knee.

Similar to Tokoz, N’Koudou was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury in the dying minutes.

Alanyaspor remains atop the Süper Lig standings with 14 points despite the loss, while Beşiktaş, which won for the first time since a 3-0 victory over Göztepe on Aug. 23, climbed up to the 12th spot in standings with eight points.

On Oct. 5, Galatasaray and Gençlerbirliği played a goalless draw in the capital’s Eryaman Stadium.

Home side Gençlerbirliği was down to just 10 men near the end of the game as defender Ahmet Oğuz was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Galatasaray midfielder Jean Michael Seri was not in the starting 11 due to food poisoning.

Gençlerbirliği has yet to win a league game this season and remained in the relegation zone with just three points.

The fans protested coach Mustafa Kaplan and the club board, calling on them to resign over the team’s poor performances.

On Oct. 4, Antalyaspor beat Fenerbahçe 1-0 to end the Istanbul club’s 15-match unbeaten record at home.

Turkish midfielder Ufuk Akyol’s early goal in the sixth minute brought victory to the visiting side.

In the day’s other game, Malatyaspor hammered Denizlispor 5-1 at home.

Malatyaspor’s Macedonian forward Adis Jahovic shone with his outstanding performance, scoring four goals to lift his side to 10 points.

Elsewhere in Week 7 games, Konyaspor won 4-1 at Kasımpaşa, Başakşehir beat Gazişehir 2-1 in an away game, Göztepe hammered visiting Kayserispor 4-0 and Trabzonspor was victorious 2-1 at Rizespor away.

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.