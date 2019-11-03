Beşiktaş beats Antalyaspor with resurgent offense

  • November 03 2019 10:11:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş edged Antalyaspor in Nov. 2's top-tier Turkish Super League match.

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida got things going for Beşiktaş with a early header.

The Black Eagles doubled the lead in minute 11 when Malian forward Abdoulay Diaby's close range shot beat Antalyaspor goalkeeper Ferhat Kaplan.

The two early goals made the Istanbul team's work easier.

Antalyaspor narrowed the gap in the second half as Nigerian midfielder Paul Mukairu put the ball into Beşiktaş net. Mukairu's goal gave hope to Antalyaspor but Beşiktaş was able to hold off for the 2-1 win.

Beşiktaş now has 15 points and is in the eighth spot in the league led by Aytemiz Alanyaspor, who managed a point in a scoreless match to reach 19 points in 10 matches.

 Week 10 results in Super League:

Galatasaray - Çaykur Rizespor: 2-0

İttifak Holding Konyaspor - Gençlerbirliği: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Istanbul Başakşehir: 0-0

Trabzonspor - Göztepe: 0-1

Antalyaspor - Beşiktaş: 1-2

 

