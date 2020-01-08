Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League

  January 08 2020

ISTANBUL
Beşiktaş Sompo defeated Germany’s Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in a home game, taking their second win in the FIBA Champions League.

At the Akatlar Arena, American shooting guard Toddrick Gotcher scored 20 and grabbed four rebounds, becoming the highest scorer for Beşiktaş.

For Beşiktaş, three other players also scored double-digits, with point guards İsmet Akpınar, Burak Yıldızlı taking 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Power forward Shaquille McKissic scored 10 points, while Samet Geyik played with 8 points.

For the losing side, shooting guard Anthony DiLeo supported his team with 18 points and seven assists, becoming the second-highest scorer of game.

Telekom Baskets Bonn captain Martin Breunig scored 16 points, though his efforts could not avert the loss.

With this result, Beşiktaş stayed at fifth spot with two wins and three losses in the in the FIBA Champions League.

