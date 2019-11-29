Beşiktaş beat Slovan Bratislava with late penalty

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş, earned their first points in the Europa League, with a 2-1 win against Slovan Bratislava in Istanbul.

Slovan Bratislava's Czech midfielder Erik Daniel scored the opener for his team in the first half.

But home team Beşiktaş came back 15 minutes before the final whistle as Chilean defender Enzo Roco equalized with a header.

In injury time in the second half, Serbian midfielder Adem Ljajic made it 2-1 for Beşiktaş with a penalty kick.

Ljajic's late winner ended the last 32 hopes of Slovan Bratislava.

Beşiktaş, who have been already eliminated from the competition, had 3 points in Group K led by Portugal's Braga, who earned 11 points in five matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers from England had 10 points.

Both Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched a spot in the last 32.

Slovan Bratislava had 4 points in Group K, waiting for their last match for a consolation.



Başakşehir stunned by Roma, still hopeful for last 32

Meanwhile, Italy's Roma beat Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 on Nov. 28, but the Turkish club have hope for the UEFA Europa League last 32.

Dictating the tempo of the game in Istanbul, Roma finished the job in the first half, scoring all of their goals.

French midfielder Jordan Veretout converted a penalty for Roma in the 30th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Roma made it 3-0 near the end of the first half after consecutive goals scored by Dutch forward Justin Kluivert and Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko.

Former Başakşehir midfielder Cengiz Ünder played against his ex-club.

The Turkish star was a Başakşehir regular in the 2016-2017 season.

Başakşehir lost the match but the race for the round of 32 is still tight in the group.

After week 5, Borussia Monchengladbach from Germany top Group J with 8 points. Roma are in second spot with the same number of points while Başakşehir are in third with 7 points.

Austria's Wolfsberger were in last place with 4 points before the last games in the group.

Wolfsberger have been eliminated from the Europa League after a 1-0 loss to Monchengladbach in Graz.

In the next fixture on Dec. 12, Roma will take on Wolfsberger at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Başakşehir will visit Monchengladbach for the last 32 ticket.

Başakşehir should win against Monchengladbach in Germany to advance to the next round.

The top two clubs in each group will be in the Europa League round of 32.



Trabzonspor unable to find winning formula in Europe



Turkish football team Trabzonspor were having bad times in the European campaign, recording one draw and four losses in the UEFA Europa League.

The Black Sea club lost to Spain's Getafe 1-0 in Europa League week five match to bottom the Group C.

Trabzonspor, who have already been eliminated from the tournament after losing to Krasnodar 3-1 in Russia on Nov. 7, were looking for a consolation.

Visitors Getafe broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when Spanish forward Jaime Mata's close-range shot beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper Erce Kardeşler.

It was the only goal in the match as Mata brought to victory for Getafe.

Meanwhile several Trabzonspor regulars were among the substitutes.

Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, forwards Anthony Nwakaeme and Alexander Sorloth, and midfielder John Obi Mikel didn't play against Getafe as Trabzonspor manager Unal Karaman didn't want to risk these players before a critical Turkish Super Lig match against Galatasaray on Nov. 31.

Three teams are currently fighting for winning the Group C.

Swiss club Basel are leading the group with 10 points.

Krasnodar from Russia and Getafe have 9 points each in five matches.

Group C underdogs Trabzonspor could earn only 1 point to come last.

The group phase will end after the matchday six.

In the next Europa League fixture on Dec. 12, Trabzonspor will face Basel at St. Jakob-Park.

Meanwhile, Getafe will meet Krasnodar in Spain.

Getafe would be in the next round even if the Spanish team had a draw in week six.

Top two teams from each group will advance to the Europa League Round of 32.









