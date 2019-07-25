Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

  July 25 2019

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on July 24 that an attack earlier in the day on a Belarusian diplomat was not politically motivated.       

The wounding of Alexander Poganshev, the head of administrative affairs at the Belarus Embassy, was an “ordinary crime”, said Çavuşoğlu, according to the Interior Ministry.       

It was not politically motivated, he told reporters after visiting the hospital where Poganshev was being treated.       

Çavuşoğlu said a neighbor shot Poganshev as a result of a personal dispute between them. The neighbor, who was a retired military officer, committed suicide at the scene after the shooting. The attack took place in Ankara's OR-AN district.       

Çavuşoğlu added that he spoke to his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, by phone and informed him that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was also closely following the situation.       

