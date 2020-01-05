Beijing opposes military adventurism risks heightening tension in region

  • January 05 2020 15:21:28

Beijing opposes military adventurism risks heightening tension in region

BEIJING
Beijing opposes military adventurism risks heightening tension in region

China voiced opposition to the abuse of military force by the U.S. in Iraq, days after a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad and a senior Iraqi figure.

The statement by Foreign Minister Wang Yi came after he spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the tension in the Middle East, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang urged the U.S. against military adventurism and abusing the use of force, which he warned risked escalating regional tensions.

He said military adventurism was unacceptable and called on Washington to respect Iraq's sovereignty, the agency added.

Wang also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussing the current situation in the region, according to Xinhua.

He added that dangerous U.S. military actions violated the basic norms of international relations and would aggravate regional tensions.

For his part, Zarif informed his Chinese counterpart that Tehran sent a letter to the UN secretary-general, hoping that Beijing would play an important role in preventing further escalation, the agency said.

Tension between U.S. and Iran mounted after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was killed when a U.S. drone struck his convoy outside Baghdad's airport on Jan. 3.

 

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams Hafter’s deadly attack on military academy in Tripoli

    Turkey slams Hafter’s deadly attack on military academy in Tripoli

  2. Turkey's deployment in Libya 'message' to region: Expert

    Turkey's deployment in Libya 'message' to region: Expert

  3. Hollywood couple take an anniversary trip and play tourists in Istanbul

    Hollywood couple take an anniversary trip and play tourists in Istanbul

  4. Nearly 1.2 million babies born in Turkey in 2019

    Nearly 1.2 million babies born in Turkey in 2019

  5. US to hit Iran if attacked, Iran describes attack threat as 'war crime'

    US to hit Iran if attacked, Iran describes attack threat as 'war crime'
Recommended
Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence
Syrian regime attacks kill 10 civilians in Idlib

Syrian regime attacks kill 10 civilians in Idlib
Heavy rain fall expected in Istanbul, Balıkesir

Heavy rain fall expected in Istanbul, Balıkesir
Al-Shabaab militants attack joint Kenya-US base

Al-Shabaab militants attack joint Kenya-US base
UK sends two warships to Persian Gulf

UK sends two warships to Persian Gulf

US to hit Iran if attacked, Iran describes attack threat as war crime

US to hit Iran if attacked, Iran describes attack threat as 'war crime'
WORLD Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence

Iraq’s parliament passed on Jan. 5 a resolution telling the government to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and ensure they not use its land, air, and waters for any reason.
ECONOMY Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US

Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US

German automaker Daimler AG said on Jan. 4 it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.
SPORTS Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa

Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa

Fenerbahçe Beko won their third consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat FruttiEx Bursa 86-83 on Jan. 5.