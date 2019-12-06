Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep

  • December 06 2019 12:42:55

ISTANBUL
Bears in the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Zoo, Turkey's largest and the world's fourth-largest zoo, have forgotten to hibernate.

Bears spend several months of the year sleeping under normal circumstances, however, because of the comfort and warmth in the zoo, they did not hibernate this year.

The bears, which are cared for by the zoo staff and fed with winter meals, draw the attention of the visitors when playing games all day long.

The bears did not hibernate due to their balanced diet in the zoo where around 7,500 animals are sheltered, according to local reports.

