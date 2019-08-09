Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

  August 09 2019

BERLIN
Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich launches its 2019-2020 season as German Cup title holder in the first round this weekend, but the traditional season curtain-raiser will be overshadowed this year by a string of scandals rocking football in Germany.

While coaching prodigies Julian Nagelsmann and David Wagner make their dugout debuts for RB Leipzig and Schalke respectively, other clubs such as Chemnitzer and Hamburg are reeling from scandals involving neo-Nazis and alleged identity fraud.

Borussia Dortmund kicked off proceedings with a visit to third-division side KFC Uerdingen on Aug. 9.

The match reunited 2014 World Cup winner and former Dortmund fan favorite Kevin Grosskreutz with his old club while providing coach Lucien Favre with another opportunity to test new signings Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard.

Favre’s spruced-up squad beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the German Super Cup last weekend to pile the pressure on last season’s league and cup winner.

Bayern has been less active than Dortmund in the transfer market, and the lack of high-profile new signings prompted criticism from star striker Robert Lewandowski as the club chases Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Ahead of Bayern’s trip to fourth-tier side Energie Cottbus on Aug 12, the heat is already on perennially under-fire coach Kovac.

Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig travels to Osnabrueck on Aug. 11 after Wagner’s Schalke visits Drochtersen/Assel on Aug. 10.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Wagner is hoping to breathe new life into crisis-stricken Schalke, but his preparations have been overshadowed by a racism scandal involving club chairman Clemens Toennies.

Toennies, 63, stepped down for three months on Aug. 6 following widespread outrage over comments he made about Africa during a speech last week.

Schalke is not the only German club to have been hit by a racism scandal recently. On Aug. 5, third-tier side Chemnitzer sacked first-team captain Daniel Frahn over his alleged association with far-right fan groups.

Frahn’s dismissal was the latest episode in a long-running controversy over neo-Nazis in the Chemnitzer fan base, and according to Bild newspaper, police fear that far-right fans may stage protests during Sunday’s cup clash with Hamburg.

Second-division Hamburg is itself engulfed in a media scandal after doubts were raised over the identity of its Gambian midfielder Bakery Jatta.

Bild newspaper claimed Jatta, who reportedly came to Germany as a refugee in 2015, entered the country under a false identity, changing his name and claiming to be two-and-a-half years younger than he really was so that he could register as a minor.

Germany, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, football

