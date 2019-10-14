‘Battle-hardened’ Ireland ready for New Zealand challenge

  • October 14 2019 16:01:00

‘Battle-hardened’ Ireland ready for New Zealand challenge

OITA
‘Battle-hardened’ Ireland ready for New Zealand challenge

Beating New Zealand twice in their past three duels has given Ireland a sense of confidence going into their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal next weekend.

The Irish are also heartened by their 47-5 win over Samoa in Fukuoka on Oct. 12, while the All Blacks had to sit out the weekend after their match against Italy in Toyota City was canceled because of Typhoon Hagibis.

“New Zealand will be fresh, we’ll be battle-hardened,” declared Andrew Conway, who went on as a replacement against Samoa and scored their final try.

Japan’s 28-21 win over Scotland on Oct. 13 ensured it finishes top of Pool A and earned a quarterfinal against South Africa, while runner-up Ireland will play the three-time defending champion.

After 111 years without success against the All Blacks, Ireland broke through three years ago with a 40-29 victory in Chicago, wiping out the New Zealanders’ aura of invincibility and backing up with a 16-9 win in Dublin last year.

The All Blacks head into their first knockout match on a quest to win a third consecutive World Cup, while Ireland want to get past the quarter-finals for the first time in nine attempts.

A negative for the All Blacks’ preparation is that since beating the Springboks at the start of the tournament, they will have gone 28 days without stern opposition having had easy runs against minnows Canada and Namibia before their Italy game was called off.

Ireland, which beat Scotland and Russia but lost to Japan, had the benefit of fine-tuning its game in Oct. 12’s seven-try romp against Samoa.

Coach Joe Schmidt said it wasn’t a complete performance but it showed his side was building nicely.

“You’ve got to be at your very best to have a chance,” said the New Zealander, adding that the recovery of his forwards would be key.

“It was enough work that we got through that will stand for us hopefully,” he said.

“The forwards particularly really muscled up well and had to work really hard. That’s a little bit attritional but it’s something they enjoy doing anyway."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to implement its decision on Manbij: Erdoğan

    Turkey to implement its decision on Manbij: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition truck

    Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition truck

  3. Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight

    Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight

  4. Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

    Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

  5. Syria op enters sixth day as Turkish forces take control of strategic M4 highway

    Syria op enters sixth day as Turkish forces take control of strategic M4 highway
Recommended
Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star
Hamilton in no hurry to win Formula One title in Mexico

Hamilton in no hurry to win Formula One title in Mexico
Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France
US fighter Day in coma after vicious KO

US fighter Day in coma after vicious KO
Tonga beats US to end Rugby World Cup on a high

Tonga beats US to end Rugby World Cup on a high
Bottas win seals sixth world title double for Mercedes

Bottas win seals sixth world title double for Mercedes
WORLD Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

Germany on Oct. 14 urged continued dialogue with Turkey despite big differences on Turkey’s ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.
ECONOMY Banks to restructure large firms’ debts

Banks to restructure large firms’ debts

Turkey’s Banking Association (TBB) has announced that it would launch a restructuring program for companies with more than 25 million Turkish Liras ($4.23 million) debt to banks.
SPORTS Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Novak Djokovic calls him a “very complete” player and Alexander Zverev says he has a unique style that makes him the best in men’s tennis on current, breathtaking form.