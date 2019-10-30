Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

  • October 30 2019 09:42:41

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Serbia's Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 85-70 on Oct. 29 to extend their good form in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Anadolu Efes now has four wins and one loss in the tournament.

The team lost to Spain's FC Barcelona 74-64 on Oct. 4 in a Round 1 match in Istanbul but managed to win four games in a row in the regular season.

Anadolu Efes' Serbian star Vasilije Micic set his career record during Oct. 29's game in Istanbul, scoring 26 points in a single match.

Micic also made five assists for Anadolu Efes.

The Istanbul team's American star Shane Larkin produced 13 points.

Anadolu Efes players Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon also scored in double digits against Crvena Zvezda.

Crvena Zvezda's American guard Lorenzo Brown was the team's top scorer, tallying 18 points and five assists.

Brown had six turnovers. In addition, he was the only Crvena Zvezda player scoring in double digits.

The Turkish club is set for some compelling away games in Greece in the EuroLeague as it will face Panathinaikos OPAP Athens on Oct. 31 and Olympiacos Piraeus on Nov. 7.

 

