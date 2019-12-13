Başakşehir beat M'Gladbach, advance in Europa League

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Istanbul Başakşehir made history as they defeated Borussia M'Gladbach 2-1 at Borussia-Park on Dec. 12 to advance to UEFA Europa League's Round of 32.

French forward Enzo Crivelli was the hero for Başakşehir, as he scored the late winner and made Başakşehir advance as Group J leaders with 10 points.

Prior to the match, Başakşehir must win to advance, so they did, for the first time ever in their history.

Irfan Can Kahveci equalized the match after M'Gladbach youngster Marcus Thuram's opener.

Crivelli scored the winning goal for Başakşehir in the 90th minute.

Roma drew with Wolfsberger 2-2 at home, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach failed to qualify to Round of 32.

Wolverhampton topple Beşiktaş 4-0

In Group K of Europa League, English team Wolverhampton hammered Beşiktaş at Molineux Stadium in the second-half goals, with Diogo Jota's hat-trick and Leander Dendoncker.

Over this defeat, the Black Eagles finished the Group one win and five defeats at the bottom of group K.

In the other group match, Braga defeated Slovan Bratislava 4-2 to advance to Round of 32.