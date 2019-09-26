Banks lower car loan costs

  • September 26 2019 15:45:00

Banks lower car loan costs

ISTANBUL
Banks lower car loan costs

Three Turkish state-owned lenders, Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakıfbank, have lowered the monthly interest rates on car loans to support local production.

They slashed the monthly cost of the 18-36 months loans for passengers cars produced in Turkey and sold at a price between 50,000 and 120,000 Turkish Liras to 0.49-0.69 percent, the banks announced in a joint statement yesterday.

The loans will be made available for first-hand cars.

As part of the financing package, the banks have inked agreements with passenger car producers Fiat, Honda, Hyundai and Renault Mais.

The lenders will also extend 30-60 months loans at the monthly interest rates between 0.49 percent and 0.69 percent for commercial vehicles sold for 72,000 and 120,000 liras produced by Fiat, Ford, Isuzu Karsan and Temsa.

The financing package will be made available between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

The latest data from the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) showed that passenger car sales declined by 43.9 percent on an annual basis to 193,320 units in the first eight months of the year.

The light commercial vehicle market contracted nearly 52 percent year-on-year to 45,997 units sold in January-August.

Ali Bilaloğlu, the chairman of ODD, recently said that the Central Bank’s latest move to further cut its interest rates would likely to boost vehicle sales.

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 12 lowered its policy rate (one-week repo rate) by 325 basis points to 16.5 percent from 19.75 percent.

“The monthly borrowing costs of consumers may ease toward 1 percent. There is no doubt, this will have a positive impact on first-hand car sales,” Bilaloğlu said on Sept. 22.

“The ODD’s latest estimate for vehicles sales for 2019 stood at 350,000 units. However, the rate cut can potentially push vehicle sales up to 400,000 units,” he said at the time.

auto sales,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  2. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  3. 4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

    4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

  4. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  5. Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

    Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack
Recommended
Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya
Turkey primed for global economic challenges: Albayrak

Turkey primed for global economic challenges: Albayrak
Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1
Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

Turkey attracts some $5.4B intl investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracts some $5.4B int'l investment in Jan-July
WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Banks lower car loan costs

Banks lower car loan costs

Three Turkish state-owned lenders, Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakıfbank, have lowered the monthly interest rates on car loans to support local production.
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Reigning champions Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby on Saturday of Turkey’s top-tier football league.