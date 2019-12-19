Baksı Museum wins award at short film contest

  • December 19 2019 15:35:00

ISTANBUL
Baksı Museum – an extraordinary collection of traditional and modern artwork, located in the southeastern Bayburt Province - has won an award for a short film from the international “Museums in Short” contest.

Directed by Kadir Saraç, the film competed with 55 videos from 26 countries and drew praise from the jury.

The museum, located 45 kilometers away from the city center in Bayburt, draws international attention. The short film features Baksı Museum founder Hüsamettin Koçan’s exhibition as the main theme. In the exhibition, titled, “Thorn in My Foot,” Koçan shows the culture and lifestyle of Bayburt.

“Baksı Museum, which has always been a source of pride for me, has received many prestigious awards such as the 2018 Ministry of Culture and Tourism Special Award, 2014 Council of Europe Museum Award, Turkish Parliament 2014 Honor Award, TÜYAP Art Lovers Institution Award 2010 and Contemporary Istanbul 2010. Now, we have the Museums in Short award. I am delighted to have brought such an important award in the world of modern museology to our country and Bayburt through the Baksı Museum. I would like to thank young director Kadir Saraç and his team for this award we have received as a result of the meticulous work,” Koçan said.

Museums in Short, which was launched in 2012, is organized in cooperation with the Museum of Industry and Labor (MUSIL), the European Museum Academy (EMA), the Fondazione Brescia Musei and the Forum of Slavic Cultures and ICOM. The short films selected in Museums in Shorts are given to institutions, writers or producers, who use videos to improve museum communication and attract audiences. Projects may include documentaries, animations, trailers and visual installations.

