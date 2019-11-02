Baghdadi was US 'brainchild': Russian FM

  • November 02 2019 12:17:43

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "the brainchild of the United States," Russia’s foreign minister said on Nov. 1.

Speaking to the Russia-24 news channel, Sergey Lavrov said they want more information on the killing of the leader of the ISIL terror group.

"Everything was solemnly and triumphantly announced, but our military is still studying additional facts, and they cannot confirm yet much of what the U.S. has said."

Lavrov noted that ISIL emerged after the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the release of extremists from prisons by Americans.

"Therefore, to a certain extent, the Americans eliminated the one they gave birth to, if it actually happened."

Baghdadi led ISIL as it snapped up large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he had been killed in a late-night raid in northwestern Syria's Idlib province.

In announcing Baghdadi's death, Trump said the ISIL leader attempted to escape via a tunnel that ultimately was a dead end, taking three young children with him "to certain death."

 

 

