Automotive sector tops Turkey's exports in 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's automotive sector topped the country's exports with $30.6 billion in 2019, while Istanbul was the largest exporter city in the country.

Overall exports increased 2 percent to reach $180.47 billion, hitting historical highs in 2019, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

When main sectors are examined, the industry was the best performer with $138.25 billion, increasing 1.5 percent on an annual basis.

Agriculture and mining posted $23.39 and $4.31 billion exports, respectively.

Turkey's export routes exceeded 200 countries and free zones, while Germany was the main destination with $14.96 billion exports.

The U.K. ($10.75 billion), Italy ($9.46 billion), the U.S. ($7.89 billion) and Spain ($7.7 billion) followed Germany. These five countries' total share in Turkey's overall exports was 30.44 percent in 2019.

The biggest change was seen in the Falkland Islands, of which imports from Turkey jumped by 4811.8 percent year-on-year. Bahamas (2687.5 percent) and Macau (1693.3 percent) followed.

While Istanbul was the largest exporter city with $70.1 billion in Turkey last year, industrial provinces Kocaeli ($15.24 billion) and Bursa ($14.99 billion), Aegean city Izmir ($9.77 billion) and Ankara ($8.3 billion) were other major exporters.

Industry

The automotive sector posted a 3.1 percent decline in 2019 and stood at $30.6 billion. Around 76.5 percent of automotive exports were made to the EU countries.

Global automotive giants, such as Fiat, Renault, Hyundai, Ford, Mercedes and domestic firms, such as BMC, Karsan, Temsa produce different types of vehicles and export from Turkey to the world.

Chemicals and chemical products were the second-largest exporter with $20.57 billion foreign sales, up 18.6 percent on a yearly basis. Turkey exported chemicals mostly to European, Middle East and African countries.

Apparel had exports of $17.7 billion during the last year, posting a 0.4 percent annual increase. Germany and the Netherlands were the main destinations.

Steel was $13.86 billion, decreased rapidly by 10.6 percent, due mainly to U.S. additional tariffs on steel imports. European countries were the main routes.

Turkey's ferrous and non-ferrous metals exports were $8.12 billion in 2019, up 0.5 percent.

Agriculture

Agricultural exports ($23.39 billion) posted an increase of 3.4 percent in 2019, compared to the previous year.

Cereals, pulses, oilseeds and products exports reached $6.79 billion with an annual increase of 1.6 percent. The Middle East and African countries, especially Iraq, were the most importer countries.

Furniture, paper and forestry products posted a 10.3 percent increase to reach exports of $5.53 billion, while aqua and animal products exports stood at $2.51 billion, up 0.1 percent.

The country exported fresh fruit and vegetables worth $2.26 billion, increasing 2.8 percent compared to 2018. Russia's fruit and vegetable imports from Turkey amounted to $746.5 million.

Turkey, which is the largest hazelnut exporter globally, exported hazelnut and products worth $2.03 billion, jumping 24.5 percent year-on-year in 2019. Italy and Germany were the largest buyers.

Mining

Minerals, natural stones, metal ores and fuels exports ($4.3 billion) saw an annual decline of 5.5 percent. China was the main route.

The country's natural stones exports were $1.86 billion, decreasing 2.3 percent, according to Istanbul Minerals and Metals Exporters Association data.

Metal ores ($1.2 billion) and industrial minerals ($906.86 million) exports also dropped 8.14 percent and 7.62 percent, respectively.

Turkey's mining exports were mainly marble, travertine, borate, chrome, gold, silver and feldspar.

The country is also the world's largest marble exporter.