Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

  • September 03 2019 14:36:57

Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales totaled 239,317 during the first eight months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) reported on Sept. 3.       

The automotive market narrowed nearly 46% year-on-year in January-August period, the association said in a written statement.      

A total of 193,320 passenger cars were sold in the country, dropping 43.94% compared to the first eight months of 2018.     

The light commercial vehicle market posted a drop of 51.86% in the Jan.-Aug. period to stand at 45,997 versus the same period last year.     

56.12% of all 239,317 vehicles were diesel-engined, while petrol-engined vehicles' share was 36.53% - autogas took 4.13% share, hybrid 3.16% and electricity 0.06%.     

Prominent automotive manufacturers including Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota have manufacturing operations in Turkey which is among the world's top auto sale markets.     

In Turkey, a total of 620,937 automobiles and light commercial vehicles were sold last year, down from 956,194 in 2017.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  2. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

  3. President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

    President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

  4. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  5. Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

    Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op
Recommended
Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkeys annual inflation slips to 15.01% in August

Turkey's annual inflation slips to 15.01% in August

Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

Istanbul to host meeting on fighting poverty

Istanbul to host meeting on fighting poverty
Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

WORLD Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

A massive blast in a residential area of Kabul killed at least 16 people, officials said Sept. 3, following yet another Taliban attack that came as the insurgents and Washington try to finalize a peace deal.
ECONOMY Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales totaled 239,317 during the first eight months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) reported on Sept. 3.       
SPORTS Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.