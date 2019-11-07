Atatürk's portrait painted under the sea

MUĞLA

The second International “Our Seas and Colors Underwater Painting Workshop and Symposium” has been held on Nov. 6 in Fethiye district of Turkey's southwestern province of Muğla, with artists painting a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, under the sea.



Artists who participated in the workshop from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Georgia dived off the Tarzan Bay.



Fethiye Governor Muzaffer Şahiner and Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca made a portrait of Atatürk under the sea by visiting the painting exhibition at the bottom of the bay.



The aim of the workshop is to share the maritime spirit with academic and artistic experiences based on the underwater and above-water beauties and life of Fethiye.