At least 15 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

NURSULTAN-Anadolu Agency

At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured early on Dec. 27 when a passenger plane crashed during takeoff in Kazakhstan.

According to the Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the Bek Air plane was bound for Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and five crew members on board.

The committee said the aircraft crashed into a building during takeoff, with six children among the injured.

Rescue efforts are underway at the scene, it added.