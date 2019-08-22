Assad regime backed by Russia sieges NW Syria

  • August 22 2019 09:28:56

Assad regime backed by Russia sieges NW Syria

IDLIB-Anadolu Agency
Assad regime backed by Russia sieges NW Syria

Syrian regime forces supported by Russian jets on Aug. 22 fully sieged the de-escalation zones in northwestern Syria by violating Astana and Idlib agreements, officials told Anadolu Agency.  

The Bashar al-Assad regime struck the Khan Shaykhun district in Idlib’s de-escalation zone at noon on Tuesday with Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups and Russian special forces, they said speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.  

There are still a small number of opposition fighters and anti-regime armed elements in the area.  

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Under the deal, opposition groups in Idlib would remain in areas where they were already present, while Russia and Turkey would carry out joint patrols in the area to prevent a resumption of fighting. 

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.  

The de-escalation zone is currently inhabited by about 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced by regime forces from their cities and towns throughout the war-weary country in recent years.  

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.  

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.  

Syria, Assad, Idlib, khan shaykhun

MOST POPULAR

  1. Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

    Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

  2. Turkey extends deadline for unregistered refugees in Istanbul

    Turkey extends deadline for unregistered refugees in Istanbul

  3. A settlement model for Cyprus

    A settlement model for Cyprus

  4. Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

    Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

  5. Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul

    Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul
Recommended
Maduro says there has been contact with US officials for months

Maduro says there has been contact with US officials 'for months'
Forest fires in Brazil surge as deforestation accelerates

Forest fires in Brazil surge as deforestation accelerates

Trump cancels Denmark visit over after rebuff over Greenland

Trump cancels Denmark visit over after rebuff over Greenland
Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard
No Trump hotel for Greenland, US president promises

No Trump hotel for Greenland, US president promises

Epstein put assets in trust two days before suicide: Report

Epstein put assets in trust two days before suicide: Report
WORLD Assad regime backed by Russia sieges NW Syria

Assad regime backed by Russia sieges NW Syria

Syrian regime forces supported by Russian jets on Aug. 22 fully sieged the de-escalation zones in northwestern Syria by violating Astana and Idlib agreements, officials told Anadolu Agency.  
ECONOMY Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists visiting Turkey made more shopping in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, according to a shopping tax refund firm’s Turkey branch.
SPORTS Dovizioso confident ahead of Silverstone MotoGP

Dovizioso confident ahead of Silverstone MotoGP

After claiming victory in Austria, Andrea Dovizioso and Ducati will try to further close the gap on runaway championship leader Marc Marquez at the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Aug. 25.