Asia becoming center of power, says foreign minister

  • August 07 2019 09:16:47

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Aug. 6 emphasized the significance of Asia, as an emerging power center. 

Addressing Turkish ambassadors at a dinner hosted by Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) and Turkey Exporters Assembly (TIM) in capital Ankara, he said economic power was shifting from the West to the East.

“We see that the power of economy is heading from the West to the East and Asia has started to emerge as the center of power,” said Çavuşoğlu.

He also said that Turkish Foreign Ministry has launched a new initiative called “Asia Anew” that would aim to improve ties with Asian countries in different regions.

The initiative would include cooperation on education, defense industry, investments, trade, technology, culture and political dialogue.

“World is going through a process of change,” he said, adding that “the unpredictable transition period” and “domination of uncertainties” are the most challenging aspects of the process.

Noting that unpredictability was making it hard to set a target, he expressed confidence that the country will overcome these problems.

Describing trade wars as new “technology wars,” Çavuşoğlu said that those who invest in innovation and technology, will be the winners.

“This year, we give importance especially to digital diplomacy. We know that strong economy means a strong foreign policy,” he added.

Çavuşoğlu noted that it has become important to follow and analyze the direction to which the power of economy is headed to and produce policies accordingly.

"Our colleagues have benefited from the meetings, we have held with business councils. We have improved more this year and we have no doubt that we will hold more productive meetings next year," he said.

Çavuşoğlu emphasized that with the ambassadors' conference, Turkey has intended to give a message, to be strong on ground as well as across the table.

"We need to be strong in the field and we need to be strong at the table. If we are strong in the field, we can achieve our goal in trade, investment and in our internal relations. But we must conserve our gains, achieved in the field, at the table also," he said.

