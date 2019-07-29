Aselsan makes sub communication system

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish defense giant Aselsan is supplying a telecommunications system for the country's New Type Submarine Project (NTSP), according to Turkish officials.

This is the first time in its over 40-year history Aselsan has produced a submarine communication system, according to an announcement on July 29 from Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency.

Aselsan military communications systems were designed in line with air, ground, and marine platforms to provide infrastructure for continuous and secure sound and data communication.

The system includes interior and exterior subsystems as well as underwater and surface communications including external communication, satellite communication systems, and radar transponder systems.

The subsystems- a communication switching system, message handling system, intercommunication system, sound powered telephone system, and telephone system- are also going forward.

Under the project, Aselsan will supply six Electronic Support Measure Systems (ESM) and six Integrated Communication and Satellite Communication Systems.

The submarines are expected to be used in Turkey's fleet starting in 2021.