Artweeks@Akaretler awaits art enhusiasts

ISTANBUL

Seval Özcan, 'Mavi Lunar'

The third edition of Artweeks@Akaretler, which presents works by Turkish and foreign artists, opened on Sept. 3 at Istanbul’s Akaretler Sıraevler.

Featuring 14 galleries, four collectors and seven artist projects, the event will be open for the next three weeks.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, project coordinator Sabiha Kurtulmuş said that works were displayed in three buildings in the first edition, but this year they grew with new galleries and collectors and present works in 10 buildings.

“Fourteen galleries joined the Artweeks@Akaretler project with the artists they represent. It is a kind of a small-size fair,” she said.

Speaking of the purpose of the event, Kurtulmuş said, “As a gallery owner, I was thinking of bringing together different disciplines. Then we realized the project with close collector friends and gallery owners. Then as the project made a good synergy, we grew with the participation of other friends. This is not an exhibition of fairs, collectors or galleries, but a project in which all these support and complete each other.”

She also added that the project can be organized abroad.

Aria, Ambidexter, Gama, Baraz, Artnivo, artSumer, Mixer, Empire Project, Krank, Martch Art Project, Anna Laudel, Ferda Art Platform and Merkur take place in the Artweeks@Akaretler project with joint exhibitions by their own artists.

The event will be open through Sept. 22.