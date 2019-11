Around 500 PKK terrorists left in Turkey: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey will eliminate around 500 terrorists left inside Turkey, said country’s interior minister on Nov. 27.

Speaking at a gendarmery command meeting, Süleyman Soylu said, ''Slightly over 500 terrorists were left in Turkey.''

"We will make all preparations and use all our capacity to eliminate these 500 terrorists in 2020," he added.