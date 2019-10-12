Armenian Patriarchate declares support for op

ISTANBUL

The Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey declared its support for the Turkish army in Operation Peace Spring on Sept. 11. Sahak Maşalyan, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, spoke to the press in Istanbul about the ongoing operation.

“We pray that the Operation Peace Spring, which aims to end terrorism and ensure the security of the borders, will continue in accordance with its purpose and establish peace and security as soon as possible,” Maşalyan said.

“Unfortunately it’s not possible to establish peace with a peaceful path every time. May God protect our country and our people from disasters with mercy.”

“We are also praying for Syrians, who were tortured, oppressed and forced to leave their country because of terror, for them to live in peace and look forward to a brighter future without losing faith in justice, peace and good days,” he said.

“May the Lord inspire our leaders and commanders with the spirit of wisdom, compassion, and common sense,” he said.