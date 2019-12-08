Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

  • December 08 2019 14:50:17

Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

VIENNA-Anadolu Agency
Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Saudi Aramco's market value will exceed $2 trillion after its floating on its stock exchange, Saudi Arabian energy minister said on Dec. 6, a day after the company hit a valuation of approximately $1.7 trillion in its initial public offering (IPO).

With high demand from individual and institutional investors on 1.5 percent of its shares, Aramco's final price per share was determined to be at the top of its offer range at 32 Saudi riyals ($8.53) on Dec. 5

That put the Saudi crown jewel's market valuation just over $1.7 trillion, surpassing Apple's market capitalization of $1.1 trillion, to become the world's most valuable company.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, however, said Aramco's market cap could soon climb to more than $2 trillion -- a value that was set by his half-brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman three years ago when he introduced the idea of an IPO.

"Aramco will be higher than $2 trillion soon, and all can bet on that to happen," Abdulaziz bin Salman said during a media session Friday after the conclusion of an OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Aramco's final share price coming at the top of its offer range was "the proudest day" of his career, he said..

While Aramco earned $25.59 billion from its IPO, it broke the previous record held by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 when $21.8 billion was raised in a single day.

Aramco shares will begin to be trade publicly on Saudi stock exchange Tadawul next week.

Arambo,

MOST POPULAR

  1. No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

    No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

  2. Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

    Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

  4. Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

    Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

  5. EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say

    EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say
Recommended
Oil post largest weekly gain since June after OPEC meet

Oil post largest weekly gain since June after OPEC meet
Turkish fruit juice exporters set target at $300 million

Turkish fruit juice exporters set target at $300 million
Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement
GSM giant Turkcell signs deal with Chinese bank

GSM giant Turkcell signs deal with Chinese bank
Albayrak sees targets within reach

Albayrak sees targets within reach
Japanese Credit Rating Agency affirms Turkeys rating

Japanese Credit Rating Agency affirms Turkey's rating

WORLD FBI formally identifies Florida naval base shooter

FBI formally identifies Florida naval base shooter

'NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani,' says FBI

ECONOMY Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman describes Aramco's final price as 'proudest day' of career

SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in womens world championship

Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in women's world championship

Turkish volleyball team VakıfBank beat Igor Gorgonzola from Italy 3-0 to win bronze medal in the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship on Dec. 8.