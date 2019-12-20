Arab League condemns Brazil over Jerusalem move

The Arab League condemned Brazil on Dec. 19 for opening a trade representation office in Jerusalem.

After convening at the request of Palestine, the regional organization rejected the move in a statement.

Brazil is the latest country to open a trade representation office in Jerusalem following Hungary in March and Honduras in September.

The opening of Israeli embassies and commercial offices in the occupied city has sparked outrage and protests across the Muslim world,
especially in Palestine.

In late 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering a world outcry.

In the following May, Washington relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with Guatemala the following suit.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

