Applications for Mamut Art Project open

  • November 14 2019 16:10:00

ISTANBUL
Applications for the Mamut Art Project are open to artists worldwide and will be accepted until Nov. 30.

The Mamut Art Project introduces emerging hidden talents to the art market by bringing their work into the spotlight and by connecting them directly with the right network of collectors and art professionals.

The eighth edition of the Mamut Art Project returns to KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul between April 1 and 5, 2020. Exhibited since 2015 under the sponsorship of Akkök Holding, Mamut Art Project has now matured into Istanbul’s much-anticipated annual art event where approximately 50 emerging artists come together each year from across Turkey and beyond.

Applications are open to any independent contemporary artist with no restrictions of age, medium or education.

This year’s jury includes Sabancı University visual arts and visual communication design program coordinator, artist and musician Selçuk Artut; curator, writer and director of SAHA association Çelenk Bafra; artist Aslı Çavuşoğlu; founder of Gallery ArtSümer, Aslı Sümer; and collector and founder of Odunpazarı Modern Museum, Erol Tabanca.

Each selected artist will be provided with an individual exhibition space inside the venue to show their works for five days and at the special opening event to emerging and established collectors, gallery owners, and curators at the eighth edition of the event.

 

